Couple Embraces Edenton

Mountaineers thank Edenton
My husband and I discovered Edenton almost two years ago and have made several trips to stay with Cheryl and Randy at the Cotton Gin Inn.
We are enamored with the town and the people, and consider it our second home.
When the pandemic started, Bill and another couple that we met at the inn subscribed to the Chowan Herald as a way to stay in touch with local happenings until we can visit again. And, of course for Cheryl’s weekly recipes!
In our opinion, we definitely made the correct choice. Cheryl and Randy were so hospitable giving us town history and local points of interest.
During our initial excursion, we took a walk down Broad Street and into the Edenton Bay Trading Company where we met Malcolm King.
Needless to say, Malcolm welcomed us to Edenton with open arms with his great knowledge of the area and he invited us to something he called Vinyl Night with DJ Eddie and Melissa too.
Fast forward to today and the new way we all seem to be trying to adapt to this “New Normal”. FaceTime, Skype, Video Messaging and Zoom have become our go to way to stay in touch with friends and family.
Malcolm along with Eddie and Melissa Fields came up with a great way to stay in touch with those who enjoy and miss the Edenton experience with virtual Vinyl Night. After using Facebook Live (oops), they initiated a Vinyl Night Zoom experience. I see you are also using Zoom for many of your business and well as family needs.
Vinyl Night Zoom has allowed locals as well as out-of-towners – we live in Stuarts Draft, Virginia – to feel a part of the Edenton community while REALLY practicing social distancing. All of this is to say what a great way to reach out to others.
We need to bring visitors back who may not be familiar with “our” Edenton the Prettiest Little Town In North Carolina.
Bill and Deb Wilmoth
Stuarts Draft, Virginia