The schooner Huron Jewel is shown on the Albemarle Sound while visiting Albemarle Plantation last week. Owners Hugh and Julie Covert are sailing the 78-foot schooner Hugh built from their home in Drummond Island, Michigan, to the Caribbean.
Shown aboard the schooner Huron Jewel are (l-r) Julie Covert, Hugh Covert, Victoria Southwick, Don Waller and John Grahame. Julie and Hugh Covert own the 78-foot, hand-craft schooner that Hugh built at their home on Drummond Island, Michigan.
When Julie and Hugh Covert docked their 78-foot, hand-built schooner Huron Jewel at Albemarle Plantation last week, their “Dream Inspiration Tour” had been underway for three months but the seed for it was planted years ago.
The Coverts, who live on Drummonds Island, Michigan, had just spent their first New Year’s Eve together as a married couple, watching the ball drop in Times Square to usher in a new year when Julie looked at Hugh and asked, “What do you want to do with your life?”
“I want to build schooner,” he replied.
That conversation would eventually lead Hugh, a self-taught naval architect and boat builder, to build the Huron Jewel and the Coverts to undertake a 7,500-nautical mile journey from Drummond Island in August.
After leaving home, the Coverts crossed Lake Huron and passed through the currents of the Black River to Lake St. Clair. From there, they sailed past the banks of the Detroit, crossed Lake Erie, and sailed up through the Welland Canal into Lake Ontario. After navigating the St. Lawrence Seaway, they reached the Atlantic Ocean and eventually, the Albemarle Sound.
The Coverts docked the Huron Jewel at Albemarle Plantation on Monday, Oct. 23, long enough for a reporter to take a tour.
The craftsmanship aboard the schooner is stunning. Red oak, tulip poplar, Douglas fir and sassafras fir are just a few of the 20 different types of wood Hugh used to build the Huron Jewel. Hugh milled much of the wood himself and had other neighbors harvest trees from their Drummond Island property as needed.
Hugh explained that Douglas fir is actually a type of cypress and has several subspecies. The coastal variety has long been used for boatbuilding, Hugh says, because of its medium density and its resistance to rot.
Hugh talks about boat building from long experience with the craft.
“I began building when I was 4,” he said. He also had built 14 other boats prior to the Huron Jewel.
“When you begin building boats at 4, you know, you learn,” said Julie, adding, “You start with five boards and if it doesn’t float, you try again.”
The Coverts plan to continue sailing the Huron Jewel along the Intracoastal Waterway southward before heading to the Bahamas and, eventually, the Caribbean before returning home to Drummond Island next spring.
Their Dream Inspiration Tour isn’t theirs alone, however.
Currently, the Coverts are providing charters aboard the Huron Jewel for up to three people. The cost of a week aboard the schooner, including food, is $1,500 stateside and $2,500 per week in the islands. The charters include breakfast at 8 a.m. sharp every day.
“Captain is very specific about that,” Julie quips about the ship’s breakfast schedule.
Don Waller and John Grahame took advantage of the weekly charter opportunity and planned to spend a week on the Huron Jewel enjoying the Albemarle Sound, the Manteo Antique Wooden Boat Show before sailing on to Savannah, Georgia, and disembarking.
The Coverts say the purpose of the Dream Tour is to inspire other people to “name their own dream.” When you do that, according to the couple, you’re on your way to making your dream happen.
For those looking to build their own boat, Julie Covert has published a 24-page tabloid magazine, “The Schooner Rag.” Inside, Hugh Covet not only explains the woods used in building the Huron Jewel, he explains how he did it.