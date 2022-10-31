When Julie and Hugh Covert docked their 78-foot, hand-built schooner Huron Jewel at Albemarle Plantation last week, their “Dream Inspiration Tour” had been underway for three months but the seed for it was planted years ago.

The Coverts, who live on Drummonds Island, Michigan, had just spent their first New Year’s Eve together as a married couple, watching the ball drop in Times Square to usher in a new year when Julie looked at Hugh and asked, “What do you want to do with your life?”