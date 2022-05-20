A judge in the federal lawsuit filed by Andrew Brown Jr.’s family has authorized release of the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on its probe into Brown’s death. However, the report’s release is limited to the legal teams in the case. The report cannot be shared with anyone else without the court’s permission.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II issued the order May 4.
Brown was shot to death April 21 of last year by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies attempting to execute search and arrest warrants in a drug case. The shooting spurred outrage because Brown, a Black man, was unarmed.
Brown’s fatal shooting, which sparked daily protests in Elizabeth City, is the basis for a federal lawsuit filed last summer by attorney Harry Daniels and other members of the legal team representing Brown’s family.
“There is good cause to grant the request,” Numbers wrote. “Under North Carolina law, the file is not a public record and can only be released under a court order.”
Numbers authorized release to attorneys for Brown’s family and for the defendants “since the SBI file’s contents appear to be relevant to the claims and defenses in this case.
“North Carolina’s courts have held that the state has a strong interest in the confidentiality of criminal investigative records like the SBI File,” Numbers continued.
For that reason, the court found, “it is appropriate to restrict the use and dissemination of its contents to protect the State’s interest.”
The Court’s order states: “Except as otherwise allowed by the court, documents contained within the SBI File as well as information and materials derived from it may be used only for prosecuting or defending this action.”
The order further states that attorneys and others working as part of the legal teams and who have access to the SBI file may not show any part of the file to anyone not authorized by law to have access to its contents.
Attorneys in the case must notify anyone who receives information or material from the SBI file of the terms of the protective order.
Attorneys may provide a copy of all or part of the SBI file to its expert witnesses only after the expert agrees, in writing, to be subject to the terms of the order.
The order states that when the case and any appeals are concluded, copies of the report must be destroyed by the attorneys or returned to the SBI for destruction.