ELIZABETH CITY – Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, received notification Tuesday of a lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bertie County. The individual is in isolation.
A resident of Hertford County tested positive for COVID-19, ARHS announced early Monday afternoon. The unnamed individual is in isolation, and health officials are investigating the number of people who may have had contact with the person.
Last week, a Pasquotank County resident was identified as the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in northeastern North Carolina.
Edenton-Chowan Schools announced Thursday that the spouse of a school district employee who works at D.F. Walker Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The case of the spouse is believed to be the same case as the one reported in Pasquotank since both counties are covered by ARHS and the agency announced only one case.
The district said employment laws prohibit identification of the employee but said “the couple live outside Chowan County.”
The district said the school employee had not been in the Walker building since Monday (March 16). However, upon learning Thursday afternoon that the spouse of the employee had tested positive for coronavirus, the district said it had shut down the campuses of both D.F. Walker and White Oak Elementary schools.
The district also said it was following ARHS’ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s instructions to disinfect all buildings based on CDC guidelines. It also said that out of an abundance of caution, all school campuses in the district were closed on Friday and Monday.
for all employees and staff members. In addition, the schools’ meal service was suspended until Tuesday.
“We will continue to notify the public, work with the health department, and take responsive measures as appropriate,” the school district said.