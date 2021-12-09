WILLIAMSTON - Martin County’s active COVID-19 case count is remaining relatively stable.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 3,870 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 30 active cases in Martin County, which includes five new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 138 breakthrough cases.
There have been 77 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 601 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 11 active cases in Tyrrell County, including no new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 14 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 1,733 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 16 active cases in Washington County, including six new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 51 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 38 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are two individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 233 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 192 students and 41 staff members.
The dashboard shows six current COVID-19 cases, including one staff member and five students.
As of Dec. 7, there are four ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where three staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where five staff members have tested positive, and another at Tyrrell House in Tyrrell County. Two staff members and seven residents have tested positive in the Tyrrell County outbreak.
In Martin County, 11,678 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,889 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
