WILLIAMSTON - Martin County’s active COVID-19 case count still remains low before the Christmas holiday.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 3,924 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 21 active cases in Martin County, which includes six new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 145 breakthrough cases.
There have been 77 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 611 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently four active cases in Tyrrell County, including no new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 26 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 1,755 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently nine active cases in Washington County, including two new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 55 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 39 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there is one individual hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 252 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 209 students and 43 staff members.
The dashboard shows two current COVID-19 cases, including one staff member and one student.
As of Dec. 21, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where three staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak is listed at the Tyrrell House in Tyrrell County. Two staff members and seven residents have tested positive in the outbreak.
In Martin County, 11,643 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,822 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
According to Gray, COVID-19 testing at the Optum Serve sites in Williamston, Robersonville and Columbia will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday. Services will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 28 following the holiday break. All three of these sites have a rapid test option.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.