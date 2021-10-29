WILLIAMSTON - Martin County lost three more lives to COVID-19 in the past week, despite the dramatic decrease in cases for the first time in weeks.
Martin County has reached below 100 active cases for the first time in weeks.
There have been 75 deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This is an increase of three COVID-19 related deaths in Martin County in the last week.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray.
Martin County and the surrounding counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases since the current spike in cases began over the summer.
According to a latest report from Gray before going to press Wednesday, there have been a total of 3,712 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 78 active cases in Martin County, which includes one new case reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 126 breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Martin County has had 36 new positive cases over the last week. This is a decrease in the number of new cases being reported each week.
There have been a total of 560 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently nine active cases in Tyrrell County, including no new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 12 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes no new deaths since last week’s update.
Tyrrell County has only reported seven new positive cases in the last week.
A total of 1,617 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 35 active cases in Washington County, including two new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 42 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 37 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been no new deaths reported in the last week.
Washington County has has 14 new positive cases reported since last week’s report.
Currently, there are nine individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of three hospitalizations since last week’s update.
There have been 1,469,155 total cases and 17,888 deaths in North Carolina, 46,497,719 total cases and 759,932 deaths in the United States and 245,258,568 total cases and 4,978,251 deaths globally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 223 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 184 students and 39 staff members.
The dashboard shows nine total current COVID-19 cases, including eight students and one staff member.
Jamesville Elementary School has one student case and South Creek Elementary School has two student cases and one staff member case.
Riverside High School has two students who have tested positive. Riverside Middle School has had two students test positive and Williamston Primary School has had one student test positive.
As of Oct. 26, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where two staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where four staff members have tested positive.
No deaths have been affiliated with the facility outbreaks.
In Martin County, 11,655 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,820 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,986 residents, or 52 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,313 residents or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Tyrrell County, 1,946 residents or 48 percent of 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,829 residents or 46 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Oct.19, there have been 37,476 total diagnostic tests completed in Martin County. This is 167 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,859 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 180.1 percent of the population. Tyrrell County has had 4,992 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 124.3 percent of the population.
From Oct. 3 through Oct. 16, Martin County has had a positive test rate of 7.5 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 7.8 percent and Tyrrell County’s rate has been 7.9 percent.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.