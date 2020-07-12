America is at war with the coronavirus and COVID-19 seems to be winning. We’re doing worse than Italy, worse than Great Britain, worse than Brazil, and so much worse than Canada and Mexico that our neighbors have closed their borders to American tourists. So things are bad and getting worse and there’s plenty of people to blame.
We can blame our president for a mixed message and unscientific medical advice. We can point fingers at a federal administration that seems to lack cohesion or even a unified message. We can blame national agency leaders who appear more inclined to please the president than give us plain talk. Yup, we can blame the feds.
And with the numbers of deaths and percentages of infections and number of hospitalized sneaking up and up in North Carolina you have to look at state leadership, too. Our state pols have to be held responsible for politicizing the situation with some wanting to open, some wanting to close and a lack of enforcement of either — all this time making one-size-fits-all mandates that punish unequally.
Here in Elizabeth City our officials don’t seem to be out in front of an effort to kill the disease. Our sheriff says he’s not going to enforce the state COVID-19 rules on masks, our politicians have not come out strongly on the side of following the rules and our city and county employees wear masks ... sometimes.
All this means the general population is unsure what they have to do and many choose convenience over safety. Some figure COVID’s just a serious flu while others believe (with good reason), they’ll die if they get it. In between there are lots of people who have to keep working to bring in the bucks, hoping that in their daily work they don’t get into contact with a disease carrier: ‘cause after all, you just can’t tell who’s got it.
Many retailers don’t wear masks and neither do their customers, or take them off to talk to each other. Some people figure that their extended family is safe although they have no idea with whom that extended family has been in contact. All agree that masking is not very comfortable, and not good looking so rather than putting one on, many make excuses, frustrated by months of semi-isolation.
But people are dying, and there’s no “magical” cure in sight and any of us can meet a carrier anytime. If that person happens to be behind a counter, or waiting on a customer, he or she can infect lots of people in a day. Then the young usually (but not always), have a bad two weeks and the old hope they’re not one of the 130,000-plus war casualties.
To break this pattern, to prevent this pandemic from hanging on and on, we as citizens need to take personal responsibility for change. We must shun establishments that are not scrupulous about masks and cleanliness. We need to ask friends and family that want to visit those same questions a doctor would ask about fever and trips. If we follow the rules, inconvenient though they be, things will get better quickly.
Otherwise we face a winter with no churches, no restaurants, no gyms, full ICUs and an exhausted medical staff: a winter of businesses closing, of taxes increasing, of spiraling national debt and borders throughout the world closed to Americans.
To avoid this, each of us must try to be part of the solution. To get rid of this, we need to start here and now.