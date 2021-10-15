WILLIAMSTON - Martin Countylost another life to COVID-19 over the weekend, and the positive case count remain higher than the surrounding counties despite a slight decrease in case numbers.
Martin County and the surrounding counties are still seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, specifically from the Delta variant.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, before going to press Wednesday, there have been a total of 3,631 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 363 active cases in Martin County, which includes three new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 69 breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been 66 deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This is an increase of one COVID-19 related death in Martin County in the last week.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
Martin County has had 71 new positive cases over the last week. This is a decrease in the number of new cases being reported each week.
There have been a total of 547 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 48 active cases in Tyrrell County, including one new case in the last 24 hours. There have been nine breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes one new death since last week’s update.
Tyrrell County has only reported 10 new positive cases in the last week.
A total of 1,588 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 121 active cases in Washington County, including two new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 30 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 37 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been two new deaths reported in the last week.
Washington County has has 25 new positive cases reported since last week’s report.
Currently, there are 19 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of six hospitalizations since last week’s update.
There have been 1,436,699 total cases and 17,233 deaths in North Carolina, 45,327,525 total cases and 734,801 deaths in the United States and 239,303,191 total cases and 4,877,066 deaths globally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 202 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 166 students and 36 staff members.
The dashboard shows 13 total current COVID-19 cases, including nine student and four staff member confirmed cases.
E.J. Hayes Elementary School has one student case. South Creek Middle School has one student and one staff case. South Creek High School has one confirmed student case.
Riverside Elementary School has one student and one staff member confirmed cases.
Riverside High School has three students and one staff member test positive. Riverside Middle School has two students and one staff member test positive.
As of Oct. 12, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. A new outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where two staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where four staff members have tested positive.
No deaths have been affiliated with the facility outbreaks.
In Martin County, 11,547 residents, or 51 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,609 residents or 47 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,922 residents, or 51 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,164 residents or 45 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Tyrrell County, 1,929 residents or 48 percent of 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,782 residents or 44 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Oct.12, there have been 36,857 total diagnostic tests completed in Martin County. This is 164.2 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,630 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 178.1 percent of the population. Tyrrell County has had 4,878 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 121.5 percent of the population.
From Sept. 26 through Oct. 9, Martin County has had a positive test rate of 9.5 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 9.9 percent and Tyrrell County’s rate has been 8.9 percent.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
