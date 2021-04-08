Many of you may be wondering what is going on in the education department at Museum of the Albemarle since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began.
Like everyone else when it started over a year ago, we had no idea how to continue our work during those unsettling times. At first, we planned to continue our planning for the summer in hopes everything would right itself by the time warm weather hit us.
Plans were rewritten many times during those first few months. Then the shutdown hit us. We used that time to reevaluate how we could still reach the public.
From the beginning we were not able to present programs in person. So we developed new strategies to meet our needs.
As many other institutions did during that time, we turned to virtual programming. Our museum educator, Lori Meads, headed up that venture for our department. She was able to conquer the giant learning curve, successfully reaching school groups through Zoom and our general audiences by hosting speakers for our virtual History for Lunch programs.
Instead of having hands-on-activities we were able to change our “Make-and-Take” activities to “Take-and-Make” packets. Parents were able to pick up packets to take home while teachers could pick them up for their classes.
Eventually the museum was reopened to the public. We were so excited to see people being able to again enjoy our exhibits and visit our Museum Gift Shop.
At present we are not able to host school field trips or large groups for tours or special programming. We are able to hold in-person programs such as History for Lunch but space is limited because of social distancing. We ask that you pre-register to attend those programs. You may also attend each program virtually by visiting the Museum of the Albemarle’s website or Facebook page.
To register to receive our Take-and-Make packets send an email to charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov. You can be put on a list to receive an email when the packets are available, and we will reserve one for you. Some of our upcoming Take-and-Make packets include those for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Happy Birthday America, and three Summer Fun packets, each with a different theme.
Virtual presentations and Take-and-Make will become added benefits we can offer to the public even after groups return in person. They will serve those who are unable to attend in person but wish to learn.
Programs can also now be held on the museum green. Join us on Saturday, July 17, for “Down on the Farm.” Several other exciting programs are on the schedule include “Small Finds from Khirbet El-Maqatir,” a History for Lunch presentation by Frankie Snyder who will be Zooming in from Jerusalem on May 19; a drive-through prepaid book-signing by Vivian Howard on May 22; “Reliving the 1960s,” an exhibit that opens on June 19; and “Beyond the Midway Lights: 168 Years of N.C. State Fair Growth,” a History for Lunch program scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Please check our Facebook page for details of these and other programs and join us for entertainment and education.