Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) reported a second death associated with COVID-19 in a Chowan County resident on Monday.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.
Also, ARHS Director Battle Betts rebutted the suggestion that the transparency and manner of COVID-19 counts is politically motivated. He provided answers as to why the most up-to-date numbers are available to the public via phone, but not necessarily released on a daily basis via email to the media or posted to social media for public awareness.
As of Tuesday’s press time, this is the COVID-19 count:
- Pasquotank County – 388 lab confirmed cases — 67 active, 300 recovered, and 21 deaths
- Perquimans County – 80 lab confirmed cases – 25 active, 53 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 68 lab confirmed cases – 28 active, 38 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Chowan County – 150 lab confirmed cases — 35 active, 114 recovered and 2 deaths
- Currituck County – 72 lab confirmed cases – 9 active and 63 recovered
- Bertie County – 263 lab confirmed cases – 34 active, 224 recovered and 5 deaths
- Gates County – 46 lab confirmed cases – 2 active, 42 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Hertford County – 316 lab confirmed cases – 47 active, 257 recovered, and 12 deaths
In an email exchange with the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly, a concerned citizen asked why ARHS doesn’t share the most up-to-date information on social media each day as it would make it easier for all to stay informed.
As the numbers may change daily, if someone wants calls ARHS and selects option 1, folks will hear a daily update, by county, of total cases – active, recovered and deaths.
Responding to the email exchange from concerned citizens seeking answers and the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly, Betts said this information line is updated every 24 hours, including Saturdays and Sundays. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also provides links to cases by zip code on its site.
Another question from a concerned citizen was why doesn’t ARHS include county hospitalization counts like Dare County does.
Vidant Health does give a daily census of COVID inpatients across their entire system on their website, but the count lags one day.
Responding to these inquiries, Betts issued this statement.
“I would encourage caution using that data however, as the cases are often assigned to an improper county by the state and have to be corrected at the local level,” he said. “The data we provide locally is real time as we are informed by the surveillance system and reporting labs.”
Betts said the ARHS is committed to transparency.
“ARHS prides itself with our utmost transparency and commitment to educate and inform the citizens we serve,” he said. “I would be more than happy to further discuss any issues or concerns you may have. … All total and active case counts as well as deaths are updated daily. Our website, arhs-nc.org, is also a valuable tool to utilize for the most current information. We have also established 338-WELL for citizens to obtain the most current case numbers, active cases, and deaths.”
July 24, Chowan County had 44 lab-confirmed cases, a figure that increased within a few days to 65 lab-confirmed cases – of those cases, 24 were active.
As of Aug. 11, Chowan County has 150 lab confirmed cases — 35 active, 114 recovered and 2 deaths.
As of July 24, Perquimans County had 51 lab confirmed cases – 8 active, 41 recovered, and 2 deaths.
As of Aug. 11, Perquimans County had 80 lab confirmed cases – 25 active, 53 recovered, and 2 deaths.
Though more people have tested positive for COVID-19, which indicates more testing but also the statistical probability of a spike in the spread of the virus in Chowan and Perquimans counties, the number of recovered cases as compared to active cases indicates not only a very high recovery rate, but that the cumulative number of active cases has been decreasing.
Because COVID count calculations factor into public policymaking, one citizen observed that regardless of ARHS’ intentions with how COVID counts are presented, “their opacity, make them appear, in the eyes of many, as though it’s part of a political conspiracy to keep the citizenry in the dark and panicked.”
The context of the citizen’s observation questions the national media driven narrative about how COVID counts show the rising number of cases but ignore the high recovery rate and how the cumulative total of cases are no longer active.
To which Betts answered, COVID-19 statistics are not political in nature.
“I also want to provide you the absolute assurance that no action I take as Director of ARHS, an agency that I have been a part of for almost 27 years, is ever part of a ‘political conspiracy’, ‘an attempt to keep the citizenry in the dark and panicked’, or a ‘departmental bureaucratic posture of stonewalling,’” he said. “My staff has been working tirelessly seven days a week since February to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus in our eight county region. We have truly appreciated the outpouring of support of the citizens and partners we serve as we stand united to move us forward on a path back to a sense of normalcy. Thanks for reaching out. I hope you all remain safe in these uncertain times.”