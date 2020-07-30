COVID's Fuzzy Math Needs Verification

What you are being told needs to be verified.
Again, there is recently released data available for NC for April 25 through Friday, July 25, that details COVID-19 testing. Three months worth.
The governor and his minions are telling you that things are getting worse, not better. The numbers do not support this.
Yes, cases have gone up, but only proportionally to testing.
Yes, the number of patients in hospitals have gone up, but did you know that the number of hospitals reporting their counts is now 95%, while in April the number was closer to 70%?
How about deaths? Well, the deaths have stayed about the same, even though the daily new cases is 5 times higher. In fact deaths compared to hospitalizations are on a very positive trend, with far fewer dying.
One stat remains about the same. The folks in nursing homes and assisted living make up about 60% of all deaths.
What is the average life expectancy in a nursing home, you ask? Studies have it pegged at about six months...oh, how is North Carolina doing in protecting its people with some of the most oppressive government policies in the United States?
Well, our death rate is about the same as Texas, where they apparently have such irresponsible policies and a massive outbreak. You can compare that on the Worldmeters site. This is the data.
Wear your mask, but let’s get back to school. Let’s get all businesses opened up!