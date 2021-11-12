After years of a mostly pest-free existence, crape myrtle trees are succumbing to nature’s system of checks and balances.
Over-planted because of their durable performance and beautiful appearance, crape myrtle trees are not native. They are, however, a common tree in southern landscapes.
Unfortunately, problems are becoming more and more frequent with the species. Originally, powdery mildew and aphids were the main pests of crape myrtle trees. Powdery mildew is a disease that coats the leaves with a white residue. Aphids are a type of insect that excrete a sticky residue, covering the trees and cars underneath. Both of the problems were phased out with advanced breeding.
Within the last decade, gardeners also noticed crape myrtle trees thinning out mid-season. Experts determined this was a response to drought and the condition improved with cooler weather and rain.
Now, a new pest exists.
During the early 2000s, entomologists announced the presence of a new insect affecting crape myrtle trees — Crape Myrtle Bark Scale (CMBS). By the mid-2010s, CMBS spread across the southern states and was present in North Carolina.
Crape Myrtle Bark Scale is noticeable as a white or gray, waxy crustation attached to the tree’s bark. As it feeds on the tree, the insect produces large amounts of waste (also known as honeydew). The leaves, branches, and trunks become covered with a black coating also known as sooty mold.
Although the pest is not likely to kill the tree, the sooty mold will affect the appearance and overall performance.
To help control CMBS, gardeners have a few options.
First, gardeners should inspect their trees regularly. After CMBS is observed, gardeners can mechanically control the pest by removing the insects with a gentle scrub brush or strong stream of water. Several pesticides, organic and synthetic, are available for additional control.
Contact type insecticides (ex. horticulture oils) can be applied to the trees year round; follow all label directions. Systemic type insecticides (ex. drenches) are best applied in the spring when the plant is active, but not in bloom so as to avoid harming pollinators.Follow all label directions and continue to monitor for re-infestation.
It is important to remember that a diversified, well-managed landscape will help culturally reduce pests.
For more information about managing crape myrtle bark scale in home landscapes, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is an area horticulture agent.