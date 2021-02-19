State Employees’ Credit Union President and CEO Michael J. Lord is retiring effective Aug. 31 and will remain in his current role while the credit union transitions to his successor.
The credit union’s board of directors has started a nationwide search with the help of Russell Reynolds Associates, a search firm with experience in the credit union industry.
Lord joined SECU in 1975, holding many leadership roles and helping the organization navigate numerous changes affecting the credit union and financial services industries. Prior to being named president and CEO in 2016, Lord served as SECU’s chief financial officer for over 30 years.
The credit union has four wholly owned subsidiaries including a life insurance company, property management company, registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer subsidiary.
Additionally, the SECU Foundation, funded by SECU members, operates to address community needs in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.
The credit union expects to have a new CEO in place at the time of Lord’s retirement.