On Jan. 27, Jasmine Marie Dowling, 26, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Jan. 24
Dead on arrival was reported at 1587 Old Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of a television was reported at 1955 Five Cent Rd. in Williamston.
Burglary/breaking and entering and all other larceny was reported at 1542 Jack Roberson Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 26
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Fraud was reported at 17366 N.C. 125 in Williamston.
An overdose was reported at 113 East Circle Drive in Hamilton.
Jan. 27
Armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violation protection order violation was reported at 1188 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.
A domestic violation order violation was reported at an undisclosed location.
Jan. 29
A warrant service was reported at 1167 East Park Rd. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1093 Martin Drive in Jamesville.
Assault on a female was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.
Jan. 30
Trespass of real property was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.
Larceny was reported at 3619 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Jan. 26
Dominic Weaver was charged with a true bill of indictment- insurance fraud.
Jan. 27
John Michael McLawhorn was charged with a domestic protection order violation.
John Michael McLawhorn was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Jan. 29
Lashaunda Rene Hawkins was charged with identity theft, obtain property by false pretenses and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Jan. 24
Driving while license revoked was reported at 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 26
Injury to personal property was reported at 1071 Cedar Hill Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Vepco Ave. in Williamston.
Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at 1071 Cedar Hill Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 27
Soliciting prostitution, resist, delay & obstruct and trespassing was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 103 Leggetts Lane in Williamston.
Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Martin Family Medicine, 232 Green St. in Williamston.
Kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 28
Assault by strangulation was reported at 119 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at 2780 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 1071 Cedar Hill Drive in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was at Andrews Street near Washington Street in Williamston.
Jan. 29
Larceny was reported at Cloud Tobacco, 1131 Walmart Drive in Williamston.
Jan. 30
Driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. near Peaks Street in Williamston.
Driving without insurance was reported at 700 East Main St. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate was reported at East Blvd. near Washington Street in Williamston.
Hit & run- property damage was reported at The City Cafe, 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1085 Walmart Drive in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 24
Shaquan Montrez Harris, 27, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Jan. 26
Marcel Devon Harris, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce.
Sterling Donnell Green Jr., 44, was charged with failure to appear.
Chuck Bryant, 63, was charged with assault on a female.
Jan. 27
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 42, was charged with soliciting prostitution, resist, delay & obstruct and trespassing.
Gerry Lyndell Brown, 54, was charged with a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jasmine Marie Dowling, 26, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jan. 28
Solliah Bryant, 66, was charged with simple assault.
Donovan Caleal Brown, 26, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and displaying expired registration number plate.
Jan. 30
Kendall Murray Wesson, 24, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Karen Tess Parker, 40, was charged with driving without insurance.
Taahania Fertrell Smith, 23, was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No arrests were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No incidents reported.