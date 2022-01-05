A traffic check on Saturday morning led to a man’s arrest on firearm, drug and alcohol charges.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were conducting the check on Old Pactolus Road when a vehicle attempting to avoid the checkpoint accelerated away, nearly striking a deputy.
The driver crashed the vehicle near Sunnyside Road, then attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Kentraye Dvail Barnes, 30, of Greenville was apprehended shortly afterwards.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Barnes complained of injuries from the crash and was taken to Vidant Medical Center and released later that day.
Barnes was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting an officer, open container after consuming alcohol, felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign and speeding.
Barnes was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $95,000 bond. He made bond and was released later in the day.
The sheriff’s office also reported a deputy was involved in a crash while pursuing Barnes. The deputy’s vehicle lost traction on the wet roadway and struck a light pole. The deputy received treatment at Vidant Medical Center and is recovering.