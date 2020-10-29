Edenton Police Department
Citations
Daniel Wayne Fahry, 26, of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was cited and charged with possession of marijuana and knowingly possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia to convert marijuana.
Shkia Denay Beasley, 25, of Wedgewood Apartments, Edenton, was cited Oct. 15 for a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Arrests
Khalfani Lateef Wright, 42, of West Queen Street, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 3, on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. No bond was set. He was confined to the Chowan County Jail.
Tyrone Morring, 42, of Drew Lane, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 5, on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats. No bond was set. He was confined to the Chowan County Jail.
Kendall Lane Taylor, 36, of West Queen Street, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 5, on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured. He was confined to the Chowan County jail.
Fred Lee Bivens Pearson Jr., 57, of East Queen Street, Edenton, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.
Juan Enrique Chavez, 23, of Percy’s Lane, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 10, on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
Keanna Lashawn Gregory, 41, of East Albemarle Street, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 19, on a Perquimans County warrant for a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. Bone was set at $300 unsecured.
Incidents
Police responded on Oct. 1 to a report of larceny at a residence in Tyler Run 2, Edenton. According to the report, the suspect took an iPad, valued at $300, that did not belong to her.
Police are investigating a report of breaking and entering and larceny and injury to real property that occurred Sept. 30 at City Fashions, North Broad Street, Edenton. According to the report, the suspect broke a door to enter the business and took $1,935.69 worth of clothing, a green cigarette lighter and assorted earring and bracelets. A wooden door was damaged, with an estimated cost of $100.
Police are investigating an Oct. 11 report of breaking and entering and injury to personal property at City Fashions, on North Broad Street. According to the report, the suspect forced their way through a sealed door and damaged the cash register.
Police investigated a report of breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle on Oct. 9 on East Gale Street. According to the report, a pocketbook was stolen from an Edenton resident’s vehicle.
Police are investigating an Oct. 20 report of discharging a firearm within the city limits at the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. According to the report, the suspect shot a gun toward a moving vehicle. Eight 40 caliber spent shell casings, manufactured by Smith and Wesson, were found at the scene.
Police are investigating an Oct. 13 report of breaking and entering/larceny and damage to property at the Bridge Turn Exxon, on South Broad Street. According to the report, the suspect broke into the business and took $100 worth of assorted consumable items.
Police are investigating an Oct. 15 report of assault on Park Avenue in Edenton. According to the report, the suspect punched and kicked the victim.
Police are investigating an Oct. 16 report of breaking and entering/larceny at the 100 block of Bud St., Edenton. According to the report, the suspect entered the victim’s residence without permission and took a Mossberg Shockwave shot gun valued at $700.
Police are investigating an Oct. 14 report of injury to real property at the 800 block of Tyler Run 2, Edenton. According to the report, the suspect broke a window.
Police investigated an Oct. 7 report of breaking and entering/larceny from a motor vehicle at the 100 block of South Oakum Street. According to the report, the suspect, entered the victim’s vehicle and took money.
Police are investigating an Oct. 6 report of breaking and entering/larceny on the 200 block of East Albemarle Street, Edenton. According to the report, the suspect entered a vehicle without permission and removed an airsoft gun.
Police are investigating an Oct. 12 report of breaking and entering/larceny and injury to real property at State Farm Insurance Agency, on North Broad Street. According tot he report, the suspect is accused of breaking and entering the business and removing money from several locations in the business.