Currituck Sheriff
Jacob Roy Thompson, 40, of the 100 block of Garrenton Road, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Angel Schmidt, 31, of the 820 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of larceny and possession of stolen property. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Caitlin Marie Worrell Aston, 25, of the 820 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of larceny and possession of stolen property. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one count of possession of stolen goods. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.