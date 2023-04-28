Pasquotank Sheriff
Vivian Anne Snyder, 59, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Gage Scott Spruill, 31, of the 1600 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with possessing an open container of alcohol after consuming in a passenger vehicle, failure to report an accident, failure to maintain lane control, driving with improper registration and driving left of center. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Bateman, 40, of the 300 block of Cathern Creek Road, Hobbsville, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of failing to apply for a new vehicle title and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nikari Nysheem Sylvester, 24, of the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and served with grand jury indictments for felony inciting a riot. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
James Darnell Felton Jr., 39, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and served true bills of indictment for trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a place for the possession of illegal drugs. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Makendrick Amondez Smith, 25, of the 500 block of Walton Lane, Tyner, was arrested April 15 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a weapon by felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Carlton Rochelle Spady, 53, of the 3400 block of Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of failing to wear a seat belt and two counts of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Joseph Daniel Bass, 28, of the 700 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 17 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and discharging a firearm in city limits. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Damien Heith Firman, 40, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with communicating threats, injury to real property and second-degree trespassing. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Arago Carlos Harrell, 38, of the 100 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $900 cash bond.
Bryan William Randolph, 40, of the 100 block of Long Beach Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 19 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Richard Andrew Cole, 48, of the 1300 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond. He was also charged April 18 with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Randy Dale Surgeon III, 26, of the 500 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of two counts of driving while license revoked and single counts of simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in passenger area of vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Kevin Michale Ayers, 52, of the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Donta Julian Harris, 27, of the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for reckless driving/speeding. He was released after posting a $750 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Chelsea Elaine Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Pearl Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 3 and charged with six counts of felony to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond. She was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was assigned a court date and released.
Donelle Lee Capeheart Jr., 18, of the 3100 block of Hoskins Avenue, Eden, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each for possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon, April 4. He was assigned a court date and released. He was also served criminal citations for one misdemeanor count each of possession of less than 1½ ounce of a schedule VI controlled substance and concealed handgun/failure to notify sheriff of address change. He was assigned a court date and released.
Michael Arron White, 25, of the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked/no drivers license and impaired vehicle registration. His was arrested on two warrants that were issued Jan. 30, 2023, and was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William I. Griffin, 68, of the 100 block of Cobb Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Malcolm Alexander Hinton, 50, of the 4420 block of Greendell Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Powell Jr., 44, of the 440 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 after turning himself in and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Shantaya Shamekia Scott, 36, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Kiara Shermone Toxey, 31, of the 1010 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked/no driver’s license or suspended license, April 7. She was assigned a court date and released.
Dominique Shawn Blunt, 34, of the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.