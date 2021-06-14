Currituck Sheriff
Heather Nicole Romaine, 31, of the 2200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Marvin Dashiell, 64, of the 100 block of Ambrose Lane, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dewight Wade Wallace, 46, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 31 on a warrant for arrest for first-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Greg Alan OBrien, 40, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was served a criminal summons May 31 for a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Garrett Lee Price, 26, of the 100 block of North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Noah Riley Chappelle, 18, of 2000 Bagley St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Tyler Austin Bressler, 21, of the 200 block of South Main St., Harrod, Ohio, was arrested June 2 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Suri Ann Credazzi-White, 52, of the 50000 block of Sunset Strip, Frisco, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor, driving while license revoked, and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond. She was also charged June 6 with reckless driving to endanger. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set for that charge.
Robert Anthony Kelley, 31, of the 2000 block of Indian Creek Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with possession of an open container of alcohol and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jason Allen Christoph Walker, 38, of the 1500 block of Victory Blvd., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested June 4 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
James Elisha Bateman III, 42, of the 100 block of Heron Court, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons June 4 for abandonment of animals and violation of the county restraint ordinance.
Anne Marie Wilson, 34, of the 100 block of W. Mobile Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for a public nuisance.
Caleb Jason Price, 19, of the 100 block of Pinto Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor. A $250 secured bond was set.
Eric Andrew Dieck, 30, of the 100 block of W. Mobile Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for two counts of violating the county’s public nuisances ordinance.