Pasquotank Sheriff
Labria Kena Lashae Klep, 30, of the 500 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray and communicating threats.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Amberlee Asher Redenbo, 37, of the 100 block of Windermere Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for a charge of communicating threats.
Alize Monyahi, 22, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Milton Guy Simpson Jr., of the 400 block of Secota Village, Columbia, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to return rental property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
James Lewis Stillman, 44, of the 200 block of Tip Tue Road, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons March 8 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Kenyotta Damenin Coston, 43, of the 100 block of E. Albemarle St., Edenton, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and driving with an expired registration. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 33, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., 900A, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 10 for charges of stalking and cyberstalking.
Michael Anthony Powell Jr., 44, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and driving without insurance. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 45, of the 700 block of Fresno Drive, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested March 9 and charged with a probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Donnie Lee Stokes Jr., 37, of the 1200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 14 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Carl Teague Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device and larceny of a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jeremy Keith Lassiter, 38, of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
