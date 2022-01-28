Elizabeth City Police
Stephen Bradley White, 54, of the 500 block of Gaulberry Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and manufacturing schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Tamely Dawn White, 56, of the 500 block of Gaulberry Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and manufacturing schedule VI of a controlled substance. She was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 28, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $85,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Elaine Basnight, 53, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, 111B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
William Kelby Satchell Jr., 47, of the 500 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Brandon Tyree Gilliam, 20, of the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 3 for failure to return rental property.
Malika Rouse, 48, of the 1000 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Joshua William Russell, 42, of the 900 block of Dobbs St., Hertford, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 4 for driving while license revoked.
Quinton David Morris, 36, of the 400 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Quinton Davis Morris, 36, of the 900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Orlando Bowser Sr., 46, of the 1000 block of Peartree Road, was arrested Dec. 6 and charge with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.