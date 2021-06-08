Elizabeth City Police
Kelly Denise Ebron, 32, of the 900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for violating the school attendance law.
Aaron Dwante James, 37, of the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 4 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI, less than half ounce, controlled substance (marijuana).
Lakeya Felton, 28, of the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 4 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI, less than half ounce, controlled substance (marijuana).
Dominique Shante Butts, 30, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Brian Baker, 52, of the 520 block of Nash Street, Rocky Mount, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Glenn Edwin Gwaltney, 58, of the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 6 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Brandon Lee McClure, 25, of the 300 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 19 and charged with communicating threats and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Desmond Lamarr Boyd, 33, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested May 20 and charged with failure to comply with an order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Quinton Patrick Kimmel, 25, of the 10600 block of Path Valley Road, Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 20 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jamie Lynn Molloy, 38, of the 200 block of S. Currituck Road, Currituck, was arrested May 21 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.