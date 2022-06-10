Pasquotank Sheriff
Jimmy Deshone Hollis, 31, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of misdemeanor kidnapping and served true bills of indictment for felony robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to appear in court for communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $181,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Jennifer Ann Rogers, 41, of the 140 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested May 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Johnny Albert Hicks III, 31, of the 740 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and probation violation and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,200 secured bond.
Brandon Wallace, 31, of the 900 block of Chesson Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court – child support.
Chelsea M. Scott, 26, of the 100 block of Crossing Avenue, Moyock, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. He was released in lieu of an unsecured $5,000 unsecured bond.
Steven Wesley Bass, 31, of the 200 block of Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of probation violation. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jessica Marchand Honeycutt, 32, of the 2300 block of Dock Landing Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elonza Jerell Graham, 52, of the 400 block of Davis Avenue, was arrested May 18 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was issued a court date and released.
Kimberly Brooke Stewart, 23, of the 180 block of Sheltercove Way, Carrollton, Virginia, was arrested May 18 and charged with one felony count of fugitive. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
David Matthew Wilson, 40, of the 120 block of Lisas Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor county of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Edwin Justin Conran, 39, of the 600 block of Terry Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Teyona Aniyah Sharrock, 21, of the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.