Elizabeth City Police
Romone Anthony Dashiell, 34, of the 1110 block of Haughton Road, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shavona Marie Coston, 26, of the 90 block of Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Stefan Lavar Gregory, 23, of the 110 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged on a grand jury indictment. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $7,500 secured bond.
Adrian Garrett Johnson, 32, of the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail on a 48 hold and assigned a date to appear in court.
Mary Martin, 34, of the 500 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was assigned a date to appear in court.
Terry Wayne Russell, 62, of the 110 block of Rosebud Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with driving while impaired. He appeared before a magistrate and was released with written promise to appear in court as scheduled.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1320 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond.
Billy Lee Moehring, 38, of the 2200 block of W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48 hour hold. He was scheduled to appear in district court in Gates County.
Brandon Marcell Bartlett, 32, of the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Shelton Trivell Gordon Jr., 19, of the 110 block of Springvale Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 28 on a grand jury indictment. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $15,000 secured bond. A date to appear in court was not set.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 31, of the 900 block of Willow Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.