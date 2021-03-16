Pasquotank Sheriff
Willie Edward Story Jr., 48, of the 900 block of Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Michael Christopher Cringle, 36, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, attempted possession of a controlled substance in a prison/jail facility, three counts of driving while license revoked, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Meghan Elizabeth Overton, 30, of the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 on two grand jury indictments for financial card theft. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Travon Lavelle Faison, 36, of the 5000 block of Campus Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. A $350 secured bond was set.
Michael Oneal Lee, 58, of the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with driving while impaired, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Adrian Dean Woodley, 43, of the 100 block of South Port Court, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons March 4 for failure to return rental property.
Inayah Yasmine Overton, 21, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with assault on a government official, failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and resisting arrest. She was released on a $3,000 secured bond.
William Thomas McPherson, 37, of the 1000 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of passing a worthless check. He was released after posting a $200 secured bond.
Johnny Valentin Rodriguez, 31, of the 600 block of Mt. Vernon Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested March 3 and charged on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, 23, of the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 13 North, Ahoskie, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Brian Keith Corp, 57, of the 2000 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Tevin Tykim Richardson, 25, of the 100 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.