Currituck Sheriff
Ernest Lee Nogle Jr. 34, of the 4700 block of Blue Marlin Way, Nags Head, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Dwight Anthony Elliott, 53, of the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation, out of county, and failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Joseph Edward Cahoon, 47, of the 100 block of David Court, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor transport of open container of spirituous liquor and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 38, of the 220 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor violation of condition of release. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
James M. Ferrell V, 28, of the 950 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Adam James Myers, 58, of the 1610 block of Cutty Sark Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, to endanger. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $500 secured bond.
James Michael Gurganus, 43, of the 110 block of Red Wood Street, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor civil contempt of court-child support. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $360 cash bond.
Robbie Ward Ange, 62, of the 110 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jacob Carl Reynolds, 41, of the 410 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with 2 felony counts of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.