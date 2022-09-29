...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Jamal D. White, 52, of the 1200 block of Placid Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Zechariah Warren Worley, 30, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Katherine Renee Simmons, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Kevin Lee Willoughby, 37, of the 120 block of Pungo Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a charge under 12. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Nabors Jr., 54, of the 100 block of W. Virginia Ave., Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to dim headlights. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Adam Alden Fahy, 36, of the 100 block of Four Forks Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.