Currituck Sheriff
Elvin Santiago Amaya-Guerra, 32, of the 4000 block of Torgue St., Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Seymore Ryan Christopher Sr., 44, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with violation of the conditions of his release. He was confined in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jarunee Yotabodisiri, 25, of the 700 block of W. Lake Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 22 and served a warrant for arrest for violating a domestic violence protection order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Shavon Marie Coston, 27, of the 300 block of Tower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Amber Christine Maziarka, 38, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Wayne Allen Mefford, 28, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with violating a valid domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Madison Paige Foster, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a place for the sell of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Connie Rae Sessler, 51, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, driving a vehicle with an altered registration, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle without registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jacquelyn Rae Covell, 25, of the 200 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nicholas Byron Curry, 25, of the 100 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jeffrey Paul Cox, 49, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Justin Lee Goines, 29, of the 100 block of Fire Station Court, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Crystal Gayle Witt, 36, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with failure to pay child support. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Roman Devonne Hall, 23, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Bowser, 48, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.