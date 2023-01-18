Travis Jabari Tadlock, 40, of the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property, being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction and failure to appear in court for charges of maintain lane control and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $151,750 secured bond.
Sara Neff, 35, of the 100 block of Howell St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with two counts of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $90,000 secured bond.
Johnathan Andrew Rosekrans, 21, of the 1000 block of Green St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Garrette Lee Suggs, 50, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Holly Elizabeth Rogerson, 33, of the 100 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required in Dare County for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Shane Andrew Farr, 20, of the 100 block of Dana Street, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Lee Connell, 25, of the 120 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brooke Elizabeth Davis, 30, of the 630 block of Umbra Street, Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Marlana Kathleen Weir, 63, of the 100 block of Egret Cove, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
James Michael Gurganus, 45, of the 110 block of Red Wood Street, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court-child support. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,080 cash bond.
Dimitrie Devon Pelton, 29, of the 1190 block of Hassell Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Stephen Bruce Goldsberry, 64, of the 140 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of altered vehicle registration, no liability insurance and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.