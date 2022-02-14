Currituck Sheriff
Matthew Lee Coughlin, 39, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two Dare County warrants, one for taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Raffaele Joseph Hanauer, 36, of the 200 block of Eagle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with 10 felony counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 24, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan Lee West, 39, of the 1100 block of Flobert Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, felonious possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
James Jeffery Woroneski, 62, of the 100 block of Drumm St., Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 14 for violating the county’s ordinance on allowing an animal to run at large.
Michelle Lynn Cottingham, 54, of the 610 block of Ballahack Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 18 on a true bill of indictment for one count of felony flee to elude arrest. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sean William Martin, 42, of the 120 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Zachary Allen Maben, 27, of the 470 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of hit/run leaving scene of property damage and reckless driving, to endanger. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 35, of the 190 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of resisting police officer and driving while license revoked, plus on felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffery Wade Forbes, 58, of the 100 block of Jeff Forbes Drive, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court – child support. He was released after paying a $300 order of confinement bond.
Wayne A. Hunt, 64, of the 300 block of Circuit Lane, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with one felony count of possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
James Michael Gurganus, 44, of the 110 block of Red Wood Street, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Jean Annette Ringer, 53, of the 5530 block of E. Princess Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and injury to personal property. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Corey Lomond Bryant, 43, of the 120 block of David Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Blake Alexander Smith, 28, of the 110 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 24 on a true bill of indictment for a felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Justin Paul Mudd, 47, of the 120 block of Doctor Newbern Road, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of civil contempt of court – child support. He was issued an order of confinement bond of $2,830.
Dorian Hernandez, 29, of the 2940 block of Carriage Row Lane, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court (order for arrest) and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Victoria Ashlee L. Nelson, 30, of the 860 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.