Currituck Sheriff
Mark Goodwyn Gecsey, 56, of the 100 block of Seagull Lane, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Edward Lee Caldwell, 51, of the 200 block of W. Helga St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph Dupont Moore, 44, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Skyler Reed Lasco, 24, of the 1000 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 33, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 38, of the 200 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 37, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Triston Douglas Lentz, 30, of the 2200 block of Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 36, of the 800 block of Laurel Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Kenneth Tubbs III, 21, of the 100 block of Solo Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with taking indecent liberties. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond. He was also charged Nov. 4 with possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Shelton Trivell Gordon Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance and injury to personal property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.