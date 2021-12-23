Currituck Sheriff
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 39, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and served four true bills of indictment for possession with intent to deliver or sell schedule II of a controlled substance and being a habitual felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Dylan Nathanael Hobbs, 20, of the 200 block of Northwest Backwoods Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jamie Lee Coolman, 63, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Karen Helene Caldwell, 59, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Todd Arthur Martin, 36, of the 300 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for violating a public nuisance ordinance.
Tara Shea Reilly, 31, of the 200 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Roscoe Robert Justice Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Knapp Court, Currituck, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with resisting a public officer and domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 33, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance, maintaining a a place or vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to 1½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
James Wesley Densen, 29, of the 4900 block of Sullivan Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving a vehicle with an altered registration card. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Magen Alyssa Davis, 30, of the 1500 block of Hazel Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for charges of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Desmond Lee Spence, 20, of the 100 block of Eagleton Circle, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Chad Worth Sawyer, 40, of the 200 block of B Neals Creek Road, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked.
Valerie Disheryl Owens, 52, of the 1200 block of Shawboro Road, Shawboro, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 2 for violating the county leash law ordinance.
Deshante Tyrelle White, 29, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Apt. 202C, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Brittany Nicole Wilder, 34, of 1600 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
John Kenneth Tubbs III, 21, of the 100 block of Black Bass Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required, driving while license revoked, driving without vehicle registration, driving without liability insurance and fleeing with a motor vehicle to elude arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brian Keith Nixon, 49, of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Ronald Lee Hodge, 31, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with assault on an officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Dalton Lee Godfrey, 66, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a public officer and driving without an operator’s license. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Sherkwon Nah-Je Dixon, 21, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign/red light. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Dowdy, 34, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with larceny. She was confined at Albemarle Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Christopher Adam Griswold, 40, of the 2000 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and displaying fictitious title or registration. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Aaron Tyler Lewis, 25, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner, 5, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a female, injury to real property and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
James Harold Williams Jr., 58, of the 100 block of Seymour Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear. He was released after posting a $1,127 cash bond.
Ryan Trevon Spence, 27, of the 1100 block of Loop Road, C, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear for not having a driver’s license and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 205 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 17 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was retained at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Dustin Levi Chappell, 37, of the 500 block of Madrin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Allen Clayton Williams, 42, of the 200 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $55 cash bond.