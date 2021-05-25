Currituck Sheriff
Lloyd Vernon Patterson, 40, of the 120 block of Holly Crescent, Grandy, was arrested May 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Daniel Christopher Lenio, 43, of the 140 block of Charleston Drive, Grandy, was arrested May 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Anthony James Northrup, 46, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Corolla, was arrested May 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Megan Marie Lanclos, 28, of the 920 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 7 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Regina Sawyer Clayton, 55, of the 380 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Anthony Hruska Jr., 49, of the 1010 block of Main Street, Hampstead, Maryland, was arrested May 8 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Cassie Marie Coen, 19, of the 100 block of S. Goosewing Court, Grandy, was arrested May 8 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mark Andrew Trotman, 61, of the 110 block of Speckle Trout Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Matthew Umphlett, 54, of the 170 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 44, of the 7820 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 9 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Matheus Soares Lameira, 18, of the 2420 block of Blue Castle Lane, Virginia Beach, was arrested May 9 and charged with driving after consuming, younger than 21 years of age. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Heather Anne Page, 43, of the 120 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested May 10 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear on a felony. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Vincent Daniel Corsale, 25, of the 380 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested May 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury, resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Lativia Tanesha Allen, 37, of the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods. She was released in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Melvin Tyrell Brooks, 49, of the 320 block of Forest Skipper Road, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kelvin Jamarl Ford, 45, of the 1220 block of Smokey Mountain Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 8 and charged with one felony count each of fraud-obtaining property on false pretense and altering/forging a title and one misdemeanor count of disposing mortgage property. He was released after posting a $11,000 secured bond.
Charles Owen Babb, 19, of the 1020 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with one felony count of fraud-obtaining property on false pretense. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Crystal Leeann Bradley, 21, of the 100 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of larceny. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Owen Babb, 19, of the 1020 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting and larceny. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.