Pasquotank Sheriff
Ronald T. Baxter, 32, of the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Hertford, was arrested May 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Robert Keith Beasley, 43, no address, was arrested May 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of domestic violence protection order and two misdemeanor counts of probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Jordan Moore, 18, of the 3800 block of Union Street, was arrested May 27 and cited for two misdemeanor counts of larceny.
Daniel Guerrero-Martinez, 43, of the 590 block of Old Hertford Highway, was arrested May 28 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear for charges of driving while license revoked (non-impaired) and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for give/end/borrow a vehicle license plate and failure to appear for a charge of expired registration card. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert Keith Beasley, 43, no address, was arrested May 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Curdarious Raymon Swain, 25, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, was arrested June 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear for a charge of driving while license revoked (non-impaired). He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Jeffrey Lynn Cooper, 52, of the 590 block of Old Halls Creek Road, was arrested June 2 and was cited for one misdemeanor count of worthless check.
Corey Tyrick Smith Jr., 22, no address, was arrested June 3 and charged with one felony count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Garrette Lee Suggs, 49, of the 500 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court – child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $,1000 cash bond.
Amber Seychelle Graves, 19, of the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked and failure to appear on a charge of failure to reduce speed. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 54, of the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of breaking or entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 38, of the 1200 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 6 and charged with civil contempt of court – child support. He was released after posting a $186 cash purge amount.
Jermaine Anthony Cofield, 39, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and 2nd degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Sayvon Terrain Boyd, 28, of the 30 block of Hiltin Place, Greensboro, was arrested June 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of grand jury indictment – assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of grand jury indictment – possession of a weapon by an inmate. He was confined at Bertie Correctional Institution in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.