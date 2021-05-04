Camden Sheriff
Virgil Clayton Lockhart Jr., 42, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, was issued a criminal summons April 25 for fraudulently obtaining an advance to work.
Lamoris Andrew White, 41, of the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree trespassing. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kenneth D. Warren III was arrested April 24 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and vandalism of personal property. A $500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Nathan Jackson, 46, of the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons April 24 for injury to real property.
Diane Elaine Fulcher, 54, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was issued a criminal summons April 24 for communicating threats.
Heather Hall, 39, of the 100 block of Station Drive, Camden, was served a criminal summons April 21 for violating the school attendance law.
Rashawn Maurice Baum, 24, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was released on a $4,000 secured bond.
Patrick Allan Lace, 20, of the 200 block of Terwillinger Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 21 and charged with serious injury by vehicle. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Brandon Scott Guglielmi, 23, of the 87600 block of Bethel Road, Uhrichsville, Ohio, was arrested April 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Betty Jo Hayworth, 57, of the 100 block of Coinjock Canal Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 16 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. A $1,000 secured bond was set.