The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Fallon Clayton, of the 160 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 9 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.
• Deqwanta Beasley, of the 220 block of Meads Loop, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set. He was also arrested July 16 and charged with breaking and entering and communicating threats.
• Bryan Moore, of the 100 block of Lowes Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 14 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Curtis Gary, of the 130 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested July 15 and charged with first-degree trespass. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Selena Anderson, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested July 16 and charged with failure to return rental property.
• Cheyenne Spruill, of the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
• Zamir McCleese, of the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with driving while license revoked and failing to heed an emergency light or siren. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Amanda Alcock, of the 500 block of Main St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and breaking and entering. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,000 unsecured bond is set.
• Tyler Clayton, of the 100 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault on a female.
• Jerry Midgette, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with driving while license revoked and violating a court order. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
