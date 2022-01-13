Currituck Sheriff
Nancy Michelle Michael, 53, of the 100 block of Oak Valley Drive, Moravian Falls, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of the center line. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Shakim Thomas Swift, 31, of the 3400 block of Silina Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Eric Pierre MacDowell-Cintron, 26, of the first block of Colonial Place, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of Schedule VI of a controlled substance, being a fugitive from another state and driving with an improper registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Odell Francis Gaymon III, 30, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with assault. inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Amos Dekendric Parker, 35, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and failure to appear in court for charges of assault on a female and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $22,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 35, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Denzel Lamont Evans, 28, of the 100 block of Whitemon Lane, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Waykeem Laquan Shelton, 20, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150 secured bond.
Gabriel Daniel Symuleski II, 46, of the 100 block of Dramtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Larry Walter Williams, 56, of the 200 block of Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Aaron Scott Smithson, 37, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for two counts of driving while license revoked and one count of displaying fictitious registration. He was released on a $1,700 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Booker Thomas Leary Jr., 61, of the 150 block of Drummond’s Point Road, Eden, was arrested Dec. 30, 2021, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 59, of the 1490 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, and charged with four misdemeanor counts of larceny and three misdemeanor counts of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Lee Volberding, 30, of the 200 block of Whistling Pines, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,250 secured bond.
Jeremiah Eugene Billups, 36, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of a failure to appear. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 32, of the 1020 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Ban Zollar Lee Jr., 30, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with one felony count of altering, removing serial number from a firearm (Ruger .380) and one misdemeanor count of weapon violation (concealed firearm). He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.