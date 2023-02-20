Currituck Sheriff
Robert James Stackhouse Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 1 for misdemeanor stalking.
Noah Conley House, 21, of the 300 block of Carolina St., La Crosse, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ernest Lee Snow Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 1 and served with a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 26, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Bradley Brown, 40, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear.
Leigha Shae White, 18, of the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Camden, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court s required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,225 secured bond.
Andy Eugene Hairston, 56, of the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 38, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Kevin Scott Barnett, 52, of the 140 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ricky Albert Bowman, 67, of the 140 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Seth Austin Cahoon, 29, of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 43, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric Colin Tipton, 51, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Skyler Benjamin Haislip, 37, of the 120 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required, one count of driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration card and an expired inspection. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and served with a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.