Elizabeth City Police
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 60, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested April 28 and cited for driving while license revoked, driving without a driver’s license or with a suspended license.
Joshua St. Augustine Harris, 28, of the 710 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with 2 felony counts of fugitive, 2 felony counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $52,100 secured bond.
Trisha Ann Moehring, 38, of the 310 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and cited for one count of failure to return rental property. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Terrance Terrell Parker, 37, no home address, was arrested April 27 and charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,750 secured bond.
Jason Aaron Stokely, 36, of the 650 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $900 cash bond.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 44, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Zachary Probst, 24, of the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and cited for shoplifting.
William Adam Seagle, 24, of the 1440 block of Ocean Highway, Eden, was arrested April 30 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting as $2,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lynn Bell, 45, of the 1600 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Ashley Mae Bowen, 30, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Andre Darnell Lightfoot, 50, of the 310 block of Burke Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Gabrielle Rose Landreth, 22, of the 120 block of Birdie Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and cited for failure to return rented property.
Helen Pamela Colombo, 65, of the 130 block of Morris Circle, Edenton, was arrested May 3 and cited for shoplifting.
Braxton Issack Alexander Miller, 19, of the 120 block of Godfreys Lane, Hertford, was arrested May 3 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Jason Scott Miller, 41, of the 100 block of Villa Drive, Corolla, was arrested May 4 and charged with disorderly conduct and careless and reckless driving. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Michael Curtis Bird, 39, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked.
Sherman Pepino Banks Jr., 29, of the 990 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Stephon Wyclef Mullen, 25, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Adam Lee Herring, 32, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Abigail Janet McCure, 27, of the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Dejuana Monet Willis, 28, of the 310 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released after posting $250 secured bond.
Tamare Lashae Thomas, 27, of the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged on a felony true bill of indictment. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Deakwon Sharon James, 19, of the 400 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 59, of the 1490 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to appear in court, two misdemeanor counts of 2nd degree trespassing and one felony count of habitual larceny. He was released after posting a $26,000 secured bond.
Justin Dwayne Sawyer, 32, of the 630 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license and registration-altered.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Daniel James Baum, 22, of the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Baum was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set for the threats charge.
Jermaine Rossie Williams, 39, of the 200 block of W. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep drugs, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Steven Keith Lewis Sr., 36, of the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Lori Deanne Brown, 50, of the 200 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills, was issued a criminal summons May 18 for communicating threats.
Terrance Lamont Mercer, 47, of the 100 block of Beanway St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run and driving with improper registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Samantha Jo Williamson, 27, of the 700 block of A Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested May 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.