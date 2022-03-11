...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Sarah Ashley Keeton, 38, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 22 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of school attendance law violation.
Noah N. Burns, 20, of the 100 block of Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Marcus A. Lucas, 20, of the 100 block of Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Corbin Wayne Smith, 31, of the 550 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kevin Alexander Hunt, 39, of the 100 block of Foutz Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of condition of release. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Eric Colin Tipton, 50, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with nine misdemeanor counts of contempt of civil contempt of court-child support. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,950 secured bond.
Kenyon Touirris Freeman, 45, of the 100 block of Holly Crescent, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Miguel Angel Evans, 28, of the 110 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
John Michael Barnes Jr., 32, of the 210 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court-child support. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Caputo, 31, of the 800 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court (order for arrest). She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.