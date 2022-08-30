Currituck Sheriff
Jarret Dillon Lorsong, 34, of the 4200 block of Redfern Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and served warrants for arrest for simple assault and communicating threats. He was released on unsecured bonds totaling $1,000 unsecured bond.
Ciara Marisha Scott, 28, of the 700 block of Lexington St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and driving without an operator’s license/renewal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond. She also was charged with being a fugitive from another state. A $50,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4600 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 9 for cyberstalking/harassment by electronic mail.
Michael David Paul, 46, of the 1400 block of Aviator Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Eric Javon Smith, 50, of the 800 block of Azure Court, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 10 for simple assault.
Patrick Allen Stevens, 29, of the 100 block of Doxey Creek Road, Currituck, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 10 for assault on a female.
Kristine Nicole McIntyre, 32, of the 100 block of Red Wood St., Moyock, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Shelby Nichole Dobson, 31, of the 4200 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of violating probation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
Chad Leor Nelson, 26, of the 100 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Davon Demonte Mosley, 30, of the 700 block of 2nd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with two counts resisting a public officer and two counts of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,600 secured bond.
Patricia Ann Boyle, 54, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Ronald Lee Pulliam, 44, of the 100 block of Waters Edge Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court for misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and failure to heed a light or siren. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Robert Gregory Lowe, 24, of the 3900 block of Raintree Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Travis James Cooper, 31, of the 100 block of Dolphin St., Moyock, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Russell Allen Hodges, 49, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with failing to notifying the sheriff’s office of an address change while being a convicted sex offender. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. Bond was not available.
William Daniels Grant, 29, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
David Gomez, 35, of the 100 block of Hiram Drive, Point Harbor, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.