The Perquimans Sheriff made these recent arrests:
• Cordaisha Smith, of 211 North Church St. in Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
• Julian Bateman, of 140 Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with one count of larceny. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
• Domonique-Joseph Percer, of 1437 Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
• Donald Reilly, of 116 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested March 25 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Louis Lemon, of 1329 Pineview Ave., Norfolk, Va., was arrested March 25 and served an order of arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $450 fine was issued.
• Christopher Griswold, of 2113 New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested March 26 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
• Timothy Woolford, of 218 Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of breaking and entering. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Wendy Vaughan, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of failure to return rental property.
• Jody Hall, of 2201 New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of illegally reconnecting a utility.
• David Colvin, of 133 West Hidden Valley Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of cyberstalking.
• Ryan Van Wart, of 1123 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with one count of assault on a female.
• Christina Dowdy, of 1609 Caddy Drive in Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with one count of breaking & entering, one count of common law robbery, one count of simple assault and one count of damage to real property. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
• Travis Searcy, of 141 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of misdemeanor probation violation. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
• Fred Skinner, of 332 Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested March 31 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Alvin Burke, of 146 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 1 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale/delivery of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Guy Salvatore, of 1358 Perrys Bridge Road, Hertford, was arrested April 4 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Jeffrey Butts, of 231 Joppa Road, Hobbsville, was arrested April 5 and charged with one count of failure to return rental property and one count of simple worthless check.
• Joshua Ferrell, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with two counts of failure to return rental property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Michael Vananden, of 580 Perrys Bridge Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 6 and charged on a fugitive warrant for violating probation. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• Tre-Quan Jackson, of 109 Camel Lot Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with one count of assault on a female. No bond was set.
• Joseph Schiffman, of Hemlock Street in Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance and one count of larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Phillip Jackson, of the 100 block of Pirates Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Jackson received a $67,500 secured bond.
• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of violating a domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.
• Arlen Colson, of the 400 block of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested April 21 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and one count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $40,000 secured bond was set.