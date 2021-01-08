Elizabeth City Police
Joshua Anthony Hooper, 19, of the 900 block of Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 30 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Jashon Mileak Howard, 28, of the 100 block of Garfield Mitchell Road, Ahoskie, was cited Dec. 30 on charges of possession of less than ounce of a half of schedule VI of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked.
Jordan Michael Drake, 30, of the 1300 block of Mosley St., Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 30 on charges of misdemeanor larceny.
Michael Lloyd Monds, 55, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was cited Dec. 30 for a charge of driving without an operator’s license.
David Kelley Hatcher, 34, of the 300 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 30 for a charge of driving while license revoked.
Elisai Montae White, 19, of the 800 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 cash bond.
Maurice Trevon Lashon Baum Jr., 28, of the 100 block of School Road, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with peeping. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Roy Clifton Baum, 38, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sylina Jeto, 25, of the 1100 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
William Kenny Spencer III, 26, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,300 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Kimberly Ann Daniel, 48, of the 100 block of Beechwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Caitlyn Marie Shirley, 19, of the 320 block of Appaloosa Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrest Dec. 31 and charged with felony possession of drugs, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of less than half-ounce of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Joseph Stephen Mazur, 38, of the 510 block of Caleb Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while license revoked. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Alexis M. Lee, 30, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with cyber stalking. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.