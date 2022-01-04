Currituck Sheriff
Jason Garrett Newcomb, 38, of the 100 block of Whitehurst Road, Knotts Island, was charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond. He also was served a grand jury indictment Dec. 14. A $15,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Adrian Daniel Elasasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with simple assault, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injury and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. He also was charged with assault on an emergency medical service official or firefighter and assault on an officer. A $20,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Heidi Lynn Blevins, 25, of 18 Garrison Road, Weaverville, was arrested Dec. 15 on a Henderson County warrant and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a charge of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Miguel Josiah Q. Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested Dec. 16 on a Camden County warrant and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Lillian Elizabeth Gilbert, 22, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Dec. 16 on a Pasquotank County warrant and charged with failure to appear in court as required for misdemeanor possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Myles Logan Swain, 26, of the 100 block of Ash Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged on a Dare County warrant with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor driving a vehicle without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Athena McKenzie, 23, of the 100 block of Pine Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Gerson Duarte Arana, 43, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kevin Gaskins Pool, 37, of the 2100 block of Teal Road, Corolla, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Woodard Randolf Tillett, 25, of the 2000 block of Highview St., Kill Devil Hills, was served a criminal summons from Dare County on Dec. 18 for breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree trespassing. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Roger Antonio Chirinos-Antunez, 19, of the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing property damage and driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Andrei Theofano Banks Jr., 53, of the 1700 block of N. King St., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Montrell Mauresse Carney, 26, of the 100 block of Coinjock Village Drive, Barco, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Sarah Ann Bennett, 36, of the 57000 block of N.C. Highway 12 E, Hatteras, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, making an unsafe movement and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,200 secured bond.
Theodore Wayne Gricks, 58, of the 200 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Nancy Michelle Michael, 53, of the 100 block of Oak Valley Drive, Moravian Falls, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of the center line. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Shakim Thomas Swift, 31, of the 3400 block of Silina Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.