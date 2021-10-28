Pasquotank Sheriff
Alan Ray Mitchell, 40, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Delcie Lynn Perry, 25, of the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Darius Lavar Hill, 24, of the 30 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 15 for abandoning animals.
Lashya Tineese Griffin, 25, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with violating a valid protective order. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail for a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Arlanda Nicole Morris, 29, of the 1000 block of Deerfield Trace, Mebane, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for a window tint violation. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for assault on a female and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Douglas Richard Coleson, 47, of the 900 block of Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Tanesha Andrea Whidbee, 39, of 1 Gemini Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury. She was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Wilbert Seymore, 75, of the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 21 for allowing animals to create a public nuisance.
Oprah Novella Goode, 34, of the 1300 block of Virginia Road, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with credit card fraud. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.