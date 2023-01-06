Donald Joseph Luning, 20, of the 2600 block of Ocean Shore Ave., 3, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving without an operator’s license. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Laurel Lynn Waitkaitis, 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Brittany Ann Hunt, 30, of the 100 block of Star Court, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
David Alan Greene, 39, of the 5100 block of Vogler Road, Pfafftown, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Nathan Old, 39, of the 1200 block of Portlock Road, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with resisting a public officer, failure to appear in court, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, failing to heed a siren or light, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit, and failure to stop for stop sign/flashing red light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond. He was also charged Dec. 23 with resisting a public officer, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $125,000 secured bond was set on that charge.
Wesley Adam Kerns, 33, of the 100 block of Myrtle Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with assault on a female. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Christopher Adams, 54, of the 1600 block of Elmore Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with larceny of less than $1,000 and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas, 55, of the 100 block of Elm Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Henry Edmond Miller Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Newbern Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving with an expired registration card and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.