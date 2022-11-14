Pasquotank Sheriff
Angela Faye Latham, 39, of the 1810 block of Turner Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was released in lieu of a $999 unsecured bond.
Michael Curtis Bird, 39, of the 120 block of Carolina Street, Plymouth, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for charge of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Laura Amberlyn Michel Wojciechowski, 39, of the 1310 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Daniel Wayne Humphrey, 40, of the 1310 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and violation of domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Sherman Pepino Banks Jr., 29, of the 990 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with four felony counts of larceny of automobile parts, one felony count each of possession of stolen property, larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense, and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked, FTA for no vehicle insurance, FTA for no vehicle registration and FTA for seat belt violation. He was released after posting a $26,250 secured bond.
Michael Curtis Bird, 39, of the 120 block of Carolina Street, Plymouth, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,999 secured bond.
Ja’Asia Monae Turner, 19, of the 110 block of Willow Drive, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault/affray and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Shawn Nick Coker, 46, of the 3480 block of Sarel Lane, Zanesville, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond.
Brock William Thomas, 33, of the 120 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Lynwood Lee Jones III, 41, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tina Denise Harris, 57, of the 9300 block of Marfield Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 23 for a Dare County charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Rudolph Clayton Seymore Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dexter Avery Bright, 61, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.