Currituck Sheriff
Dennise Durward Hitchcock, 71, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Ursula Jamie Hitchcock, 58, of the 9300 block of Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia, was arrested June 26 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Tyrie Obrian Brickhouse, 29, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 109, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,150 secured bond.
Kristy Ann Ives, 43, of the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card fraud. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica Mikia Barclift, 29, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 4 for improper registration of a vehicle.
Raquan Maurice Norman, 25, of the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 2 for driving without an operator’s license.
Tekasia Nicole Riddick, 27, of the 800 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with injury to land or crops and vandalism to personal property. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua David Price, 31, homeless, was arrested July 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Christopher Daniel Harrell, 35, of the 100 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with possession of stolen goods and fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude arrest. He was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.
Anthony Marion White III, 28, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 3 for driving without an operator’s license.
Kathryn Ann Willis, 23, of the 200 block of Tynch Town Road, Edenton, was arrested July 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,750 secured bond.
Shavona Marie Coston, 27, of the 90 block of Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 4 for issuing a worthless check.
Trachelle Alexis Dillard, 34, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 32 South, Sunbury, was issued a criminal summons July 4 for driving without an operator’s license and a vehicle inspection violation.
Kristin Elaine Wade, 34, of the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 4 for driving while license suspended and speeding.
Shelia Coressa Jordan, 34, of the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 5 for driving while license suspended.
Rashawn Maurice Baum, 25, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.