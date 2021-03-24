Pasquotank Sheriff
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sexual offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Brian Justan Taylor, 31, whose last address was the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address while being a sexual offender, failure to notify the sheriff of online identifiers while being a sexual offender, failure to notify the sheriff of a change of address while a sexual offender and forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while being a sexual offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Barbara Ann Williams, 60, of the 1900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with sex offender being unlawfully on premises. She was released after posting a $1,500 bond.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with failure to appear in court, forging/submitting false information to law enforcement while a sexual offender, failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address while a sex offender and residential restrictions. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.